Pachulia provided five points (1-7 FG, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 23 minutes during Saturday's 118-116 win over the Bulls.

Pachulia struggled with his shot, but did his usual damage on the glass. He has a firm hold on the backup center job, as the Pistons do not have another true center on the roster outside of Andre Drummond and Pachulia.