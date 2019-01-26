Pistons' Zaza Pachulia: Heading back to bench
Pachulia will come off the bench Friday against the Mavericks, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
With Andre Drummond (concussion) back in the lineup, Pachulia will resume his usual role on the bench. As a reserve, the veteran is averaging 4.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 13.6 minutes.
