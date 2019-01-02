Pachulia (lower leg) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

The NBA's official injury report lists Pachulia as dealing with a right lower leg contusion, which also prevented him from taking the floor in Tuesday's 121-98 loss to the Bucks. With Pachulia unavailable, Jon Leuer should have a clear path to all of the backup minutes at center behind starter Andre Drummond.