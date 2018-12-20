Pistons' Zaza Pachulia: One rebound in five minutes
Pachulia had zero points (0-2 FT) and one rebound in five minutes during Wednesday's 129-123 overtime win against the Timberwolves.
Pachulia finished with more fouls (one) than points, this after being a healthy scratch in Monday's loss versus the Bucks. Pachulia is averaging 12.6 minutes per game though 27 appearances this season, and with coach Dwane Casey turning to small lineups with Blake Griffin at center when Andre Drummond is on the bench, that leaves very little time for the likes of Pachulia and Jon Leuer, who depending on the matchup pick up the scraps.
