Pistons' Zaza Pachulia: Out Saturday
Pachulia (illness) is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Pachulia will miss Saturday's game with a sickness that cropped up sometime between Wednesday and Saturday. In his place, John Leuer figures to see an increase in run.
