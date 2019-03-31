Pistons' Zaza Pachulia: Plays 10 minutes in Saturday's win
Pachulia pitched in four points (2-2 FG), two assists, and one rebound in 10 minutes during Saturday's 99-90 win over the Trail Blazers.
Pachulia finished the month of March having earned double-digit minutes in only five of 13 appearances. The absence of Blake Griffin (knee soreness) didn't result in Pachulia earning much additional playing time in this one either, and the veteran backup big man simply isn't an appealing option for most fantasy formats.
