Pistons' Zaza Pachulia: Quiet in second start
Pachulia scored four points (2-3 FG) to go with three rebounds in 24 minutes Monday against the Wizards.
Making his second consecutive start in place of the injured Andre Drummond (concussion), Pachulia provided very little production on the offensive end, while also failing to contain Washington's Thomas Bryant, who finished with a double-double. The hope is that Drummond won't miss any more time, but if he does, expect Pachulia to continue to see expanded minutes. The veteran played 35 minutes in Saturday's game against Sacramento and finished with seven points, 12 rebounds, three steals, a block and a steal.
