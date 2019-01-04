Pistons' Zaza Pachulia: Remains out Saturday
Pachulia (lower leg) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Utah.
Pachulia is slated to miss his third straight matchup, although he'll continue to be evaluated on a daily basis. Jon Leuer should continue to see an uptick in playing time in Pachulia's absence.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...