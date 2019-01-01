Pistons' Zaza Pachulia: Ruled out Tuesday
Pachulia has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Bucks due to a leg injury, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Pachulia emerged from Sunday's game against the Magic with a leg injury, and it will keep him from playing against Milwaukee. In his stead, Jon Leuer could see extra run.
