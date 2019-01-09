Pistons' Zaza Pachulia: Ruled out Wednesday
Pachulia (leg) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
Pachulia will remain inactive for a fifth straight game, so Jon Leuer should once again be in for a slight bump in playing time as the backup to Andre Drummond, who's played 38, 38 and 37 minutes, respectively, over the last three games.
