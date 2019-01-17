Pachulia (leg) logged 15 minutes off the bench and supplied six points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three boards and three assists Wednesday in the Pistons' 120-115 overtime win over the Magic.

Sidelined for the previous eight games with the leg injury, Pachulia reclaimed a rotation spot in his return to action. He was effective as the second-unit center behind Andre Drummond, resulting in Jon Leuer being ousted from the rotation. Pachulia's fantasy upside will be low so long as Drummond is healthy, but he should at least hold down a consistent 15-to-20-minute role.