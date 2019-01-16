Pachulia (lower leg) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Magic, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

The reserve center has been out since New Year's Day due to a bruised right leg, but he may be able to make his return Wednesday. His return could mean fewer minutes for Jon Leuer, who has seen an uptick in playing time since Pachulia's injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories