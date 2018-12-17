Pistons' Zaza Pachulia: Will be available Monday
Pachulia will be available for Monday's game against the Bucks, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Pachulia missed Saturday's win over Boston with an illness, but he should be back to his usual availability Monday. Expect Pachulia to play his regular 10-to-15 minutes as the backup to Andre Drummond.
