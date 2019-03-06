Pistons' Zaza Pachulia: Won't play Wednesday
Pachulia (Achilles) won't play in Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
As expected, Pachulia, who's dealing with inflammation in his right Achilles, will sit out Wednesday. Look for Jon Leuer or Thon Maker to see a slight increase in minutes in Pachulias absence.
