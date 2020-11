Smith (knee) was traded from the 76ers to the Pistons on Sunday in exchange for Tony Bradley, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 2018 first-round pick appeared in only seven games during the 2019-20 campaign and averaged 4.6 minutes, and he didn't travel to the NBA bubble in Orlando due to a bone bruise in his left knee. Smith will get a fresh start in Detroit, though it's unclear if he'll be healthy for the start of the season.