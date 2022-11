Jeter produced 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one assist and one steal in 20 minutes during Monday's 114-103 loss to South Bay.

With Scoot Henderson sidelined, Jeter was more aggressive offensively and notched season highs in field-goal attempts, made field goals and points. Across three appearances, the 38-year-old guard is averaging 10.0 points on 61.1 percent shooting from the field.