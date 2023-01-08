Jeter (illness) notched 18 points (5-6 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 136-115 win over Santa Cruz.

Jeter was recently sidelined due to an illness, but the 39-year-old returned to the lineup Friday. He scored 18 points, marking his third-highest total of the campaign and his most since dropping a season-high 22 against Santa Cruz on Dec. 16. Across 20 appearances, Jeter is averaging 10.3 points on 51.4 percent shooting in 21.2 minutes per game.