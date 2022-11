Jeter mustered 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 110-95 win over Oklahoma City.

Jeter scored at least 10 points off the bench for the third time over his last four games. Across six appearances, the 38-year-old has averaged 9.0 points on 44.2 percent shooting across 20.2 minutes per game.