Jeter scored three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) in 10 minutes during Monday's 127-108 loss to the Raptors 905.

Jeter continues to garner a modest bench role for the Ignite. Across 37 appearances, he's averaging 7.6 points while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from deep.