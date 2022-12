Jeter recorded 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and six assists in 29 minutes during Friday's 122-118 win over Santa Cruz.

Jeter was lights-out en route to a season-high 22 points, marking his second outing of the campaign with at least 20 points. Across 16 appearances, the 39-year-old is averaging 10.3 points, 4.2 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 22.3 minutes per game.