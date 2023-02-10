Jeter posted 22 points (7-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 106-99 win over Austin.

With Scoot Henderson (undisclosed) unavailable, Jeter took over as the Ignite's primary playmaker. He led the team in scoring and tied his season high with 22 points. It was the 39-year-old's first time scoring in double figures since Jan. 6, and he'd been held scoreless four times over his past nine contests since his last double-digit outing. Over 30 appearances, Jeter is averaging 8.6 points in 18.5 minutes while shooting 45.9 percent from deep.