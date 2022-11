Jeter mustered 10 points (3-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, two steals, one rebound and one block in 28 minutes during Saturday's 125-115 win over Santa Cruz.

Jeter struggled from the field but was still able to score in double figures for a second straight game. Across four appearances, the 38-year-old has averaged 10.0 points, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals in 20.8 minutes per game.