Jeter registered 21 points (8-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 120-96 loss to South Bay.

Jeter finished the regular season with his best all-around game of the campaign. The 39-year-old was a sporadic producer for the Ignite and ends the season with averages of 8.5 points, 2.7 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game.