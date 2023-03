Jeter tallied 19 points (6-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 100-94 loss to the Blue.

Jeter was lights out from deep and scored a team-high 19 points, marking his sixth double-digit outing over his past seven appearances. Across 44 games, he's averaging 8.2 points while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 43.0 percent from deep.