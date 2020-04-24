Precious Achiuwa: Declares for 2020 Draft

Achiuwa has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft and will hire an agent, Jonathan Givony of ESPN reports.

The 6-foot-9 forward out of Memphis was voted the ACC Player of the Year during the 2019-20 season. He appeared in 31 games, averaging 15.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.1 steals across 30.4 minutes. At the time of his declaration, he was ranked as the No. 12 prospect on the ESPN Top 100.