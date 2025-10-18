default-cbs-image
The Heat will waive Achiuwa, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Heat don't have a ton of depth behind Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware, so this move is somewhat surprising. Achiuwa is a solid rebounder and defender, so he should be able to find another contract with an NBA club.

