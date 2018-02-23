Prince Ibeh: Does not play Wednesday
Ibeh did not play Wednesday due to an injured right hand.
The second year player from Texas continues to sit out due to having surgery on his right hand. He last played on Jan. 2 and it's unknown at this time when Ibeh is expected to return to action.
