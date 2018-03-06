Prince Ibeh: Returns to court

Ibeh (hand) played during Friday's contest against the Windy City Bulls, accruing two points (1-1 FG, 0-2 FT) and two rebounds across four minutes.

Ibeh had been out since Jan. 2, so the team likely wanted to ease him back into the action. On the season, he's averaging 10.1 minutes, posting 1.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game in the process.