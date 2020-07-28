The NBA G League announced Tuesday that Singh has agreed to a contract to play in the league in 2020-21.

The 6-foot-10 big man becomes the first graduate from the NBA Academy India to sign a professional contract with the league. He'll report to California and work under head coach Brian Shaw, who will advise Singh and oversee his development alongside other elite 2020 American high-school recruits such as Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd and Daishen Nix, who have already committed to join the G League's pathway program.