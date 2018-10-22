Q.J. Peterson: Drafted by Lakeland

Peterson was selected with the 24th overall pick by the Lakeland Magic.

The VMI product played six games overseas last year for the USK Praha squad of the Czech NBL. During that brief stay, he averaged 21.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. He heads to a Lakeland team that was 28-22 last season.

Our Latest Stories