Jackson notched 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 30 minutes off the bench in Friday's 104-101 win over Grand Rapids.

Jackson had another excellent outing off the bench, and he should continue to be a featured rotation member off the bench. Jackson continues to produce on a game-to-game basis and is averaging 15.2 points despite not starting in any of his previous 11 appearances with the Go-Go.