Jackson scored 13 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding two rebounds, an assist and a block across 18 minutes off the bench in Saturday's loss against Raptors 905.

Jackson saw limited run, but he made the most of his time and could operate as one of the team's best offensive threats based on what he showed in the season opener. He also managed to make an impact in other categories and looked quite active even if he didn't even reach the 20-minute mark.