Jackson notched 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, six assists and five steals across 27 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 131-124 overtime win over the Swarm.

Jackson has played off the bench in Capital City's first three games of the regular season, but this was the second time in which he scored in double digits. He's settling as a decent threat off the bench for the team.