Jackson posted 21 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals across 28 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss to Long Island.

Jackson is one of the most reliable bench contributors for Capital City, and he was remarkably efficient in this outing while also delivering a double-double and decent peripheral stats. He's averaging 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.