Jackson notched 21 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 24 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 123-116 win over Raptors 905.

Jackson has been a consistent performer for the Go-Go despite coming off the bench most of the time, playing at least 20 minutes in every contest and scoring in double digits in five of his seven appearances to date in the regular season. Tuesday's 21-point output was a season-high mark for him.