Jackson (COVID-19 protocols) posted 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block across 22 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss to Raptors 905.

Jackson was one of several Go-Go players that missed time due to a COVID-19 outbreak, but he was finally able to return to the hardwood here. Expect him to remain a bench alternative for Capital City, though he doesn't do enough on a game-to-game basis to be considered a steady contributor.