Jackson delivered 19 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and six assists across 29 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss to Windy City.

Jackson led all the bench players in minutes and finished the game as Capital City's second-best scorer behind Devon Dotson, who ended with 20 points. Jackson has been a solid contributor off the bench for Capital City this season.