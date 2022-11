Jackson posted 24 points (9-12 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block across 31 minutes off the bench in Thursday's win over the Blue Coats.

Jackson has been one of the most efficient players for the Go-Go this season, scoring in double digits in each of his first three appearances despite not starting in each of those contests. Through three games, he's averaging 16.7 points per game while shooting 64.5 percent from the field.