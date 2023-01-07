Jackson had 19 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists and five steals across 27 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over Austin.

Jackson has proven he can perform adequately off the bench from time to time, but this was one of his best outings of the entire campaign since he led the team in scoring while also delivering value as a passer and on defense. He should continue to perform off the bench for Capital City, but he's not expected to jump into the starting unit any time soon.