Acy is expected to sign with the Suns on a 10-day contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

It appears Phoenix is looking for some frontcourt depth and/or veteran leadership. Acy, who is in his age 27 season, appeared in 70 games for the Nets last season. Notably, he shot 34.9 percent from deep on 4.2 attempts per game across 19.4 minutes. He would probably have a similar, if not reduced, role with the Suns.