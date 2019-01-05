Quincy Acy: 10-day deal expected from Suns
Acy is expected to sign with the Suns on a 10-day contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
It appears Phoenix is looking for some frontcourt depth and/or veteran leadership. Acy, who is in his age 27 season, appeared in 70 games for the Nets last season. Notably, he shot 34.9 percent from deep on 4.2 attempts per game across 19.4 minutes. He would probably have a similar, if not reduced, role with the Suns.
More News
-
Quincy Acy: Has rights renounced by Brooklyn•
-
Nets' Quincy Acy: Decent season across 70 games•
-
Nets' Quincy Acy: Catchers fire from field Saturday•
-
Nets' Quincy Acy: Scores nine points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Nets' Quincy Acy: Headed back to bench role•
-
Nets' Quincy Acy: Fills up box score in Monday's loss•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...