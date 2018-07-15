Quincy Acy: Has rights renounced by Brooklyn
Acy had his free agent rights renounced by the Nets on Saturday, Keith Smith of RealGM reports.
The Nets, in the wake of a rebuild, have chosen to move on from Acy, who is 27 years old. He saw 19.4 minutes per game last season, averaging 5.9 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 34.9 percent from beyond the arc. It seems unlikely he'll garner more than a depth role elsewhere.
