McKnight posted zero points (0-1 FG), two steals, one assist, one rebound and one block over eight minutes in Friday's 109-108 win over Agua Caliente.

McKnight hasn't been part of the Mad Ants' rotation to begin the G League season, but he saw some playing time off the bench in Friday's narrow victory. He's appeared in just two games this year and is unlikely to see a major uptick in usage.