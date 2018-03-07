Quincy Miller: Joins Puerto Rican squad
Miller signed a deal with Piratas de Quebradillas of the Puerto Rican BSN league, Sportnado.com reports.
Miller most recently played for the German squad Brose Bamberg and has spent two seasons in the Euroleague with Red Star Belgrade and Maccabi Tel Aviv. The second-round NBA Draft pick from 2012 out of Baylor last played for the NBA during the 2014-15 season, appearing in 10 games and averaging 2.9 points across 11.9 minutes.
