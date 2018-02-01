Quincy Pondexter: To be let go by Bulls
Pondexter will be released by the Bulls, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
With the Bulls taking on three contracts in exchange for Nikola Mirotic on Thursday, they'll release Pondexter in order to create the necessary roster space. Pondexter has hardly been a featured member of the Bulls' rotation this season after returning from a knee injury that caused a lengthy absence, and he will now be on the open market with the ability to sign on with another team.
More News
-
Bulls' Quincy Pondexter: Heads to bench Friday•
-
Bulls' Quincy Pondexter: Starting at small forward Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Quincy Pondexter: Scoreless in six minutes Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Quincy Pondexter: Available to play Thursday•
-
Bulls' Quincy Pondexter: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Bulls' Quincy Pondexter: Won't play in preseason finale•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...