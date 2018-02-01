Pondexter will be released by the Bulls, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

With the Bulls taking on three contracts in exchange for Nikola Mirotic on Thursday, they'll release Pondexter in order to create the necessary roster space. Pondexter has hardly been a featured member of the Bulls' rotation this season after returning from a knee injury that caused a lengthy absence, and he will now be on the open market with the ability to sign on with another team.