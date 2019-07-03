Quinn Cook: Becomes UFA
The Warriors rescinded Cook's qualifying offer Wednesday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Golden State will no longer retain the right to match any offer sheet Cook might sign with any of the league's other 29 teams, eliminating a potential obstacle in the 26-year-old's efforts to secure a new contract. The point guard proved valuable in a bench role for Golden State the past two seasons and suited up in 74 contests in 2018-19, averaging 6.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 three-pointers in 14.3 minutes per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from distance. He shouldn't have a trouble catching on as a backup guard elsewhere.
