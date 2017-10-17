Cook was waived by the Hawks over the weekend, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Cook was easily the most surprising member of the team's final cuts, as he was originally expected to serve as the third point guard behind Dennis Schroder and Malcolm Delaney. However, they've since added Isaiah Taylor to fill that roll, who the Hawks appear to believe has more upside. Cook will look to latch on elsewhere prior to the regular season, though it seems more likely he'll start the year in the G-League or overseas.