Cook was waived by the Lakers on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Cook's release gives Los Angeles two open roster spots as the 27-year-old guard was seeing only 3.9 minutes per game in 16 appearances so far this year. The veteran guard has experience as a deep bench option on several different championship teams, so he could potentially be snatched up by a team looking for a veteran with that kind of experience. Across 60 games in two seasons for the Lakers, Cook averaged 4.3 points per game on 42.9 percent shooting.