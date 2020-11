Cook was waived by the Lakers on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Cook will still receive $1 million of his $3 million deal for the upcoming season, but it seems like the Lakers are looking to free up as much cap room as possible. Cook played a small role for the Lakers during the regular season in 2019-20, averaging 5.1 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 11.5 minutes. The 27-year-old may draw interest in free agency from rebuilding teams.