Quinndary Weatherspoon: Selected at No. 49 by Spurs
Weatherspoon was drafted at No. 49 overall by the Spurs in the 2019 NBA Draft
Weatherspoon is a shooting guard out of Mississippi State. He averaged 18.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists across 34.1 minutes during his senior season. A relatively effecient shooter, the 22-year-old will have to work on his all-around-game in order to earn a spot on San Antonio's roster when the regular season commences.
