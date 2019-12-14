Quinton Chievous: Drops 11 points off bench
Chievous recorded 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 26 minutes in Friday's G League loss to the Mad Ants.
Chievous had seen his workload drop in recent games, but his usage increased Friday with several contributors on the bench. The 26-year-old is averaging just 3.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per game this season.
